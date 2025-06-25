What is the investor’s view on Veritone Inc (VERI)?

While Veritone Inc has overperformed by 11.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERI fell by -58.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.64 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.57% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VERI. D. Boral Capital also rated VERI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 03, 2025. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for VERI, as published in its report on October 30, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from February 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $1.85 for VERI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Veritone Inc (VERI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Veritone Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -600.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VERI is recording an average volume of 608.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.75%, with a loss of -14.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veritone Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

