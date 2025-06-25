Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

What is the investor’s view on Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Kura Oncology Inc has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KURA fell by -31.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.48 to $5.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.20% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on October 24, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KURA. Stifel also Downgraded KURA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on December 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $26. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KURA, as published in its report on August 11, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from July 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10.50 for KURA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kura Oncology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KURA is recording an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a loss of -7.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.92, showing growth from the present price of $5.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KURA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kura Oncology Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

KURA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.80% at present.

