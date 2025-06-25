Subscribe
Wayfair Inc (W) deserves deeper analysis

While Wayfair Inc has overperformed by 3.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, W rose by 14.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.42 to $20.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.06% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, Loop Capital Downgraded Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) to Sell. A report published by Argus on May 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for W. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded W shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 14, 2025. Truist Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 10, 2025, but set its price target from $53 to $36. Citigroup April 04, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for W, as published in its report on April 04, 2025. Jefferies’s report from March 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $47 for W shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wayfair Inc (W)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wayfair Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and W has an average volume of 6.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.02%, with a gain of 4.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.77, showing decline from the present price of $50.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether W is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wayfair Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

W shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.

