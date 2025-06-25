Was there any good news for Champion Homes Inc (SKY) stock in the last session?

While Champion Homes Inc has overperformed by 3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKY fell by -26.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.49 to $59.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.96% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SKY. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded SKY shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts February 04, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SKY, as published in its report on February 04, 2022. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Champion Homes Inc (SKY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Champion Homes Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SKY is registering an average volume of 649.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.92%, with a gain of 3.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.67, showing growth from the present price of $64.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Champion Homes Inc Shares?

A giant in the Residential Construction market, Champion Homes Inc (SKY) is based in the USA. When comparing Champion Homes Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1217.99%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

