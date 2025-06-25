Was Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)’s session last reading good?

While Ribbon Communications Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBBN fell by -2.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.38 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2024, Rosenblatt started tracking Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) recommending Buy. Craig Hallum also rated RBBN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 19, 2023. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on April 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $6. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RBBN, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for RBBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ribbon Communications Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RBBN is recording 541.60K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.41%, with a gain of 4.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.90, showing growth from the present price of $4.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ribbon Communications Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

