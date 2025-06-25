Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Was Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)’s session last reading good?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Ribbon Communications Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBBN fell by -2.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.38 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2024, Rosenblatt started tracking Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) recommending Buy. Craig Hallum also rated RBBN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 19, 2023. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on April 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $6. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RBBN, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for RBBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ribbon Communications Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RBBN is recording 541.60K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.41%, with a gain of 4.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.90, showing growth from the present price of $4.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ribbon Communications Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

RBBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.50% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...
Industry

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...
Finance

Experts predict Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)'s stock is trading...

Topics

Finance

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...
Industry

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...
Finance

Experts predict Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)'s stock is trading...
Companies

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...
Industry

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Cytek BioSciences Inc’s results are impressive
Next article
Wayfair Inc (W) deserves deeper analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.