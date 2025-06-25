Subscribe
Industry
Was Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)’s session last reading good?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI rose by 660.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.50 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 118.80% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Buy. Guggenheim also rated TOI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on August 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10.

Analysis of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Oncology Institute Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -227.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.63M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TOI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -3.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oncology Institute Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TOI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.73% at present.

