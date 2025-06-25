Was anything negative for Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) stock last session?

While Signet Jewelers Ltd has underperformed by -1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIG fell by -2.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.28 to $45.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.93% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on June 04, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for SIG. CL King also rated SIG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 05, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for SIG, as published in its report on March 20, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for SIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Investors in Signet Jewelers Ltd will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.19 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Signet Jewelers Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SIG is recording 1.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.61%, with a loss of -5.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.33, showing growth from the present price of $78.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Signet Jewelers Ltd Shares?

The Luxury Goods market is dominated by Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) based in the Bermuda. When comparing Signet Jewelers Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 85.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 187.25%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

