Subscribe
Financial Scores
2 min.Read

Unisys Corp (UIS)’s stock rises to 4.5 per share

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Unisys Corp has overperformed by 8.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIS fell by -28.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.93 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.16% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Maxim Group Downgraded Unisys Corp (NYSE: UIS) to Hold. A report published by CJS Securities on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for UIS. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded UIS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on September 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Canaccord Genuity August 04, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UIS, as published in its report on August 04, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from December 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for UIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Unisys Corp (UIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Unisys Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UIS is registering an average volume of 658.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a loss of -0.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unisys Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

UIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.19% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...
Industry

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...
Finance

Experts predict Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)'s stock is trading...

Topics

Finance

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...
Industry

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...
Finance

Experts predict Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)'s stock is trading...
Companies

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...
Industry

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How to interpret Westwater Resources Inc (WWR)’s stock chart patterns
Next article
Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.