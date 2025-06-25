Understanding ORIS stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s (ORIS) stock is trading at $0.75, marking a fall of -18.76% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -98.66% below its 52-week high of $56.01 and -8.57% above its 52-week low of $0.82. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.00% below the high and +2.38% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider ORIS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.10.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 5.65. ORIS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.23, resulting in an 0.38 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS): Earnings History

If we examine Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ORIS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 85.41% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.22% of its stock and 1.48% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley holding total of 29.04 shares that make 0.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 20839.0.

The securities firm Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. holds 10.0 shares of ORIS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7177.0.

An overview of Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) traded 96,094 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8847 and price change of -0.1217. With the moving average of $0.9060 and a price change of -0.2096, about 437,171 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ORIS’s 100-day average volume is 801,877 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0305 and a price change of -0.6000.