Under Armour Inc’s results are impressive

While Under Armour Inc has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAA fell by -16.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.89 to $4.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.79% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) to Market Perform. A report published by Argus on January 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for UAA. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on November 08, 2024, but set its price target from $8 to $10. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for UAA, as published in its report on August 09, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for UAA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Under Armour Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UAA is recording an average volume of 14.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.38%, with a gain of 4.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.06, showing growth from the present price of $6.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Under Armour Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

