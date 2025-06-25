Subscribe
TSHA (Taysha Gene Therapies Inc) has impressive results

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has underperformed by -4.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA rose by 36.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.31 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.42% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TSHA. Jefferies also Downgraded TSHA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 01, 2023. Morgan Stanley January 27, 2023d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 27, 2023, and set its price target from $23 to $3. Goldman November 09, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TSHA, as published in its report on November 09, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from March 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for TSHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -159.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TSHA has an average volume of 3.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a loss of -7.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.35, showing growth from the present price of $2.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TSHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.25% at present.

