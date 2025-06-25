Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Trevi Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRVI rose by 40.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.48 to $2.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.37% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on March 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for TRVI. Needham also reiterated TRVI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 12, 2024, but set its price target from $6 to $7.50. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TRVI, as published in its report on September 09, 2024. Raymond James’s report from August 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for TRVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TRVI is recording an average volume of 1.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.67%, with a loss of -8.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.20, showing growth from the present price of $5.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trevi Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TRVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.98% at present.