2 min.Read

The Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Kymera Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KYMR rose by 17.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.27 to $19.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.43% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) to Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KYMR. BofA Securities also Upgraded KYMR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on May 20, 2025, and assigned a price target of $55. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KYMR, as published in its report on March 13, 2025. BTIG Research’s report from December 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for KYMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 114.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KYMR is recording 870.50K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.29%, with a gain of 0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.32, showing growth from the present price of $47.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KYMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kymera Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

KYMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.94% at present.

