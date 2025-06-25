Technical analysis of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) stock chart patterns

While Gitlab Inc has overperformed by 5.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLB fell by -23.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.18 to $37.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) to Neutral. A report published by Macquarie on December 12, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GTLB. Needham also Upgraded GTLB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 21, 2024. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on October 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $70. BofA Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GTLB, as published in its report on August 27, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $59 for GTLB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Gitlab Inc (GTLB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Gitlab Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GTLB is recording an average volume of 3.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a gain of 1.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.46, showing growth from the present price of $42.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gitlab Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, Gitlab Inc (GTLB) is based in the USA. When comparing Gitlab Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 429.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.87%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

