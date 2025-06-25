Sweetgreen Inc (SG)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Sweetgreen Inc has overperformed by 3.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SG fell by -58.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.12 to $11.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.50% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Barclays on June 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for SG. JP Morgan also Downgraded SG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2025. Goldman Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 27, 2025, but set its price target from $37 to $32. Citigroup January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SG, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sweetgreen Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SG is recording 4.90M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.32%, with a gain of 5.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.92, showing growth from the present price of $13.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sweetgreen Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.55% at present.