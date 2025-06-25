SUP overperforms with a 6.14% increase in share price

While Superior Industries International, Inc has overperformed by 6.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUP fell by -84.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.66 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -84.45% in the last 200 days.

On March 19, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded Superior Industries International, Inc (NYSE: SUP) to Neutral. A report published by The Benchmark Company on January 09, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SUP. Barrington Research also reiterated SUP shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2019. BWS Financial resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for SUP, as published in its report on February 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from November 14, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Superior Industries International, Inc (SUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Superior Industries International, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SUP is recording 961.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -4.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Superior Industries International, Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

