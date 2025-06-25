Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM)’s stock decline to 8.9 per share

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Smart Digital Group Ltd has underperformed by -13.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SDM rose by 45.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.39 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.87% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Smart Digital Group Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SDM is recording 303.04K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.12%, with a gain of 27.14% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Smart Digital Group Ltd Shares?

The Advertising Agencies market is dominated by Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM) based in the Singapore. When comparing Smart Digital Group Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 130.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Hot this week

Finance

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...
Industry

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...
Finance

Experts predict Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)'s stock is trading...

Topics

Finance

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...
Industry

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...
Finance

Experts predict Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)'s stock is trading...
Companies

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...
Industry

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) stock: A year of ups and downs
Next article
Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS)’s stock performance: a year in review

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

AAL’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)'s stock is trading at...

Can Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)'s stock has witnessed a price...

VSCO’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Victoria's Secret & Co's (VSCO) stock is trading...

Breaking down AMLX’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.