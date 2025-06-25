Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM)’s stock decline to 8.9 per share

While Smart Digital Group Ltd has underperformed by -13.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SDM rose by 45.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.39 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.87% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Smart Digital Group Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SDM is recording 303.04K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.12%, with a gain of 27.14% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Smart Digital Group Ltd Shares?

The Advertising Agencies market is dominated by Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM) based in the Singapore. When comparing Smart Digital Group Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 130.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.