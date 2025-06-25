Subscribe
Market
1 min.Read

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) stock on the rise: An overview

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

Within its last year performance, SIDU fell by -67.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.65 to $1.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.63% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -77.29%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sidus Space Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -109.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SIDU has an average volume of 720.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -2.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sidus Space Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SIDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.85% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Real Messenger Corp (NASDAQ:RMSG) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Real Messenger Corp's (RMSG) stock is trading at...
Market

Today’s watch list includes Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) stock

0
In the current trading session, Amer Sports Inc's (AS)...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

0
NRG Energy Inc (NRG)'s stock is trading at $166.25...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

0
Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Real Messenger Corp (NASDAQ:RMSG) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Real Messenger Corp's (RMSG) stock is trading at...
Market

Today’s watch list includes Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) stock

0
In the current trading session, Amer Sports Inc's (AS)...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

0
NRG Energy Inc (NRG)'s stock is trading at $166.25...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

0
Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Turnstone Biologics Corp's (TSBX) stock is trading at...
Market

How is QD’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Qudian Inc ADR's (QD)...
Industry

What will the future hold for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock?

0
Roblox Corporation (RBLX)'s stock is trading at $105.11 at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations
Next article
Endava plc ADR (DAVA)’s stock price range in the last year

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)'s stock has witnessed a...

Real Messenger Corp (NASDAQ:RMSG) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Real Messenger Corp's (RMSG) stock is trading at...

Today’s watch list includes Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) stock

0
In the current trading session, Amer Sports Inc's (AS)...

This morning’s top pick is NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

0
NRG Energy Inc (NRG)'s stock is trading at $166.25...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.