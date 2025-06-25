Subscribe
Market
Should investors be concerned about Oracle Corp (ORCL)?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Oracle Corp has overperformed by 3.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORCL rose by 29.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $216.60 to $118.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Guggenheim Reiterated Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ORCL. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated ORCL shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2025. Stephens initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ORCL, as published in its report on March 19, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from March 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $175 for ORCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ORCL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.70 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Oracle Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 85.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ORCL is recording an average volume of 11.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a gain of 1.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $214.36, showing decline from the present price of $215.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oracle Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, Oracle Corp (ORCL) is based in the USA. When comparing Oracle Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 49.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.64%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ORCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.37% at present.

