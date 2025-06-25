SABR overperforms with a 7.72% increase in share price

While Sabre Corp has overperformed by 7.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SABR fell by -19.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.63 to $1.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Bernstein Upgraded Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 04, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded SABR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SABR, as published in its report on February 21, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from January 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for SABR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sabre Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SABR is registering an average volume of 6.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a gain of 8.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.52, showing growth from the present price of $2.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SABR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sabre Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

