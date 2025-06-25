Results from Daktronics Inc (DAKT) show potential

While Daktronics Inc has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAKT fell by -9.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.89 to $10.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.39% in the last 200 days.

On January 22, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) recommending Buy. A report published by Sidoti on January 24, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DAKT. Griffin Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DAKT, as published in its report on November 20, 2013. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Daktronics Inc (DAKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Daktronics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DAKT is recording an average volume of 443.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.80%, with a gain of 10.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Daktronics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

