Reddit Inc (RDDT) stock on the rise: An overview

While Reddit Inc has overperformed by 4.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDDT fell by -13.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $230.41 to $49.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.90% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on May 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RDDT. Seaport Research Partners also Upgraded RDDT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $165 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2025. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RDDT, as published in its report on April 16, 2025. Truist’s report from April 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $150 for RDDT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn Atlantic also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Reddit Inc (RDDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Reddit Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RDDT is recording an average volume of 8.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 11.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $152.73, showing growth from the present price of $140.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reddit Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Reddit Inc (RDDT) is based in the USA. When comparing Reddit Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 217.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 104.03%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

