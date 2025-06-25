Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd has overperformed by 4.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHH rose by 399.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.43 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 185.90% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PHH is recording an average volume of 424.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a gain of 52.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Household & Personal Products sector, Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH) is based in the China. When comparing Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 542.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.14%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

