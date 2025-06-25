NCEW’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd’s (NCEW) stock is trading at the price of $1.09, a fall of -6.84% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -73.73% less than its 52-week high of $4.15 and 23.86% better than its 52-week low of $0.88. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -34.55% below the high and +20.00% above the low.

How does New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd (NCEW) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd (NASDAQ: NCEW) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd (NCEW). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 84.42% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.12% of its stock and 0.76% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC holding total of 24.07 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 26475.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 1.39 shares of NCEW, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1524.0.

An overview of New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd (NCEW) traded 2,633,058 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1097 and price change of -0.0379. With the moving average of $1.4612 and a price change of -0.4700, about 2,131,525 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NCEW’s 100-day average volume is 1,116,569 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4642 and a price change of -0.7700.