MYNZ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Mainz Biomed N.V’s (MYNZ) stock is trading at $1.4, marking a fall of -2.06% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -93.75% below its 52-week high of $22.40 and 1.97% above its 52-week low of $1.37. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -36.24% below the high and +3.73% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MYNZ’s SMA-200 is $6.0563.

How does Mainz Biomed N.V (MYNZ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Mainz Biomed N.V (NASDAQ: MYNZ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mainz Biomed N.V (MYNZ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.95% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.13% of its stock and 6.26% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 196.6 shares that make 5.72% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.28 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 22.2 shares of MYNZ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.65% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 31523.0.

An overview of Mainz Biomed N.V’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mainz Biomed N.V (MYNZ) traded 114,759 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8242 and price change of -0.7000. With the moving average of $2.3973 and a price change of -1.9400, about 188,381 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MYNZ’s 100-day average volume is 215,068 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.7252 and a price change of -3.9500.