Manchester United Plc (MANU) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Manchester United Plc has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MANU rose by 10.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.17 to $12.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.12% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2024, UBS started tracking Manchester United Plc (NYSE: MANU) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MANU. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded MANU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2022. Deutsche Bank May 22, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MANU, as published in its report on May 22, 2018. Gabelli & Co’s report from October 17, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $23.40 for MANU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Manchester United Plc (MANU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Manchester United Plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MANU is recording 289.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a gain of 9.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.67, showing growth from the present price of $19.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MANU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Manchester United Plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MANU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.86% at present.