ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)’s stock performance: a year in review

While ITeos Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITOS rose by 31.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.13 to $4.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.03% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Wedbush on May 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ITOS. Leerink Partners also Downgraded ITOS shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 14, 2025. JP Morgan May 13, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ITOS, as published in its report on May 13, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from August 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $31 for ITOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)

ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ITOS has an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.89%, with a loss of -0.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.83, showing growth from the present price of $10.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ITeos Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 116.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

