It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST)

While Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIST fell by -24.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.75 to $0.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) recommending Buy. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on August 22, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MIST. Jefferies also Downgraded MIST shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 20, 2023. Piper Sandler April 22, 2022d the rating to Overweight on April 22, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $10. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MIST, as published in its report on March 05, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from July 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for MIST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -307.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MIST is recording an average volume of 2.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.57%, with a gain of 4.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

