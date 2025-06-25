It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)

While Blade Air Mobility Inc has overperformed by 4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDE fell by -9.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.17 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.46% in the last 200 days.

On February 26, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 18, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLDE. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated BLDE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 17, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on September 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BLDE, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for BLDE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Blade Air Mobility Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BLDE is recording an average volume of 673.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a loss of -4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.20, showing growth from the present price of $3.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLDE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blade Air Mobility Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

