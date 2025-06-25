Is WM Technology Inc (MAPS) a threat to investors?

While WM Technology Inc has underperformed by -12.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAPS fell by -32.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.65 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, Truist Downgraded WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MAPS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded MAPS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MAPS, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17.50 for MAPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of WM Technology Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MAPS is recording an average volume of 666.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.92%, with a loss of -11.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.61, showing growth from the present price of $0.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WM Technology Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, WM Technology Inc (MAPS) is based in the USA. When comparing WM Technology Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.38%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

