Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Is Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) a good investment opportunity?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Viking Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 8.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VKTX fell by -33.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.73 to $18.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.18% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on April 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VKTX. Scotiabank also rated VKTX shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on February 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VKTX, as published in its report on December 02, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $109 for VKTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Viking Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 44.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VKTX is recording an average volume of 3.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a loss of -0.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.26, showing growth from the present price of $26.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VKTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viking Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VKTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.46% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...
Industry

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...
Finance

How analysts predict Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) will perform this quarter?

0
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)'s stock is...
Companies

GGB stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Companies

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...
Industry

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...
Finance

How analysts predict Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) will perform this quarter?

0
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)'s stock is...
Companies

GGB stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

What to expect from J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, J.M. Smucker Co's (SJM) stock is trading at...
Industry

BTAI’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (BTAI)...
Finance

Understanding WBD’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)'s stock is trading at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How did Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) fare last session?
Next article
Is Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...

How analysts predict Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) will perform this quarter?

0
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)'s stock is...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.