Is Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) a good investment opportunity?

While Viking Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 8.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VKTX fell by -33.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.73 to $18.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.18% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on April 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VKTX. Scotiabank also rated VKTX shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on February 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VKTX, as published in its report on December 02, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $109 for VKTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Viking Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 44.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VKTX is recording an average volume of 3.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a loss of -0.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.26, showing growth from the present price of $26.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VKTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viking Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

