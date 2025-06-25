Is it possible to buy Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR(HMY) shares at a good price now?

While Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HMY rose by 71.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.77 to $7.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.93% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HMY. HSBC Securities November 14, 2023d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for HMY, as published in its report on November 14, 2023. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

The current dividend for HMY investors is set at $0.17 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HMY is recording an average volume of 5.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.50%, with a loss of -4.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.37, showing growth from the present price of $14.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HMY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR Shares?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is based in the South Africa and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gold market. When comparing Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.42%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HMY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.00% at present.