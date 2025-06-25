Subscribe
Finance
Is it possible to buy Algoma Steel Group Inc(ASTL) shares at a good price now?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Algoma Steel Group Inc has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTL fell by -29.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.14 to $4.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.56% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2023, Stifel Upgraded Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on June 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ASTL.

Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ASTL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.25 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Algoma Steel Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASTL is recording an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.77%, with a gain of 5.19% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Algoma Steel Group Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ASTL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.87% at present.

