Is Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Immunocore Holdings plc ADR has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMCR rose by 8.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.54 to $23.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.06% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for IMCR. Mizuho also Downgraded IMCR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2024. UBS Initiated an Sell rating on October 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $24. Guggenheim October 07, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IMCR, as published in its report on October 07, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from April 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $74 for IMCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 414.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMCR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.14%, with a loss of -2.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.67, showing growth from the present price of $32.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunocore Holdings plc ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

