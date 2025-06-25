Investing in Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Surgery Partners Inc has overperformed by 4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGRY fell by -0.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.97 to $18.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on October 14, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SGRY. Macquarie Initiated an Outperform rating on June 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $31. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for SGRY, as published in its report on March 06, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from November 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $35 for SGRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Surgery Partners Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SGRY is recording 1.25M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -8.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.36, showing growth from the present price of $21.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgery Partners Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

