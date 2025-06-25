Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Cue Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 10.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUE fell by -33.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.99 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.69% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2024, Jefferies started tracking Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) recommending Buy. Piper Sandler also rated CUE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on January 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CUE, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. Berenberg’s report from November 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30 for CUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -75.48%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cue Biopharma Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -221.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 186.44K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CUE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.48%, with a gain of 22.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cue Biopharma Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CUE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.46% at present.