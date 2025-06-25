How does PRFX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, PainReform Ltd’s (PRFX) stock is trading at $1.27, marking a fall of -13.50% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -92.33% below its 52-week high of $16.63 and -12.67% above its 52-week low of $1.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.81% below the high and +1.60% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PRFX’s SMA-200 is $2.7459.

How does PainReform Ltd (PRFX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

PainReform Ltd (PRFX): Earnings History

In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2024, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$ in contrast with the Outlook of -$7.68.

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in PainReform Ltd (PRFX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.62% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.17% of its stock and 2.40% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holding total of 472.0 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 618.0.

The securities firm Osaic Holdings Inc holds 193.0 shares of PRFX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 252.0.

An overview of PainReform Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests PainReform Ltd (PRFX) traded 159,789 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8352 and price change of -0.6300. With the moving average of $1.9909 and a price change of -0.8100, about 225,156 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PRFX’s 100-day average volume is 1,329,116 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.3839 and a price change of -2.0400.