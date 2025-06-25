Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

How did New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) fare last session?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR has overperformed by 13.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDU fell by -13.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.26 to $40.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) to Overweight. A report published by China Renaissance on March 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EDU. Citigroup also Downgraded EDU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 24, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 22, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 22, 2025, and set its price target from $83 to $52. Macquarie January 22, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for EDU, as published in its report on January 22, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from January 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for EDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EDU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a gain of 16.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.16, showing growth from the present price of $55.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR Shares?

The China based company New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) is one of the biggest names in Education & Training Services. When comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.99%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.08% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Real Messenger Corp (NASDAQ:RMSG) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Real Messenger Corp's (RMSG) stock is trading at...
Market

Today’s watch list includes Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) stock

0
In the current trading session, Amer Sports Inc's (AS)...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

0
NRG Energy Inc (NRG)'s stock is trading at $166.25...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

0
Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Real Messenger Corp (NASDAQ:RMSG) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Real Messenger Corp's (RMSG) stock is trading at...
Market

Today’s watch list includes Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) stock

0
In the current trading session, Amer Sports Inc's (AS)...
Industry

This morning’s top pick is NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

0
NRG Energy Inc (NRG)'s stock is trading at $166.25...
Finance

Watch this stock’s price performance: Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

0
Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Turnstone Biologics Corp's (TSBX) stock is trading at...
Market

How is QD’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Qudian Inc ADR's (QD)...
Industry

What will the future hold for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock?

0
Roblox Corporation (RBLX)'s stock is trading at $105.11 at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Can you still get a good price for Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Shares at this point?
Next article
Can you now get a good deal on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s shares?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)'s stock has witnessed a...

Real Messenger Corp (NASDAQ:RMSG) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Real Messenger Corp's (RMSG) stock is trading at...

Today’s watch list includes Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) stock

0
In the current trading session, Amer Sports Inc's (AS)...

This morning’s top pick is NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

0
NRG Energy Inc (NRG)'s stock is trading at $166.25...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.