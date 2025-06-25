Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

How did Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) fare last session?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Cardlytics Inc has underperformed by -1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDLX fell by -55.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.48 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.38% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2024, Evercore ISI started tracking Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) recommending In-line. A report published by Northland Capital on August 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CDLX. BofA Securities also Downgraded CDLX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 15, 2024. Lake Street August 08, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CDLX, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cardlytics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -135.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CDLX is registering an average volume of 877.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a loss of -12.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.54, showing growth from the present price of $1.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardlytics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CDLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.72% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Turnstone Biologics Corp's (TSBX) stock is trading at...
Market

How is QD’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Qudian Inc ADR's (QD)...
Industry

What will the future hold for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock?

0
Roblox Corporation (RBLX)'s stock is trading at $105.11 at...
Finance

Is the Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Is HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, HCW Biologics Inc's (HCWB) stock is trading at...

Topics

Companies

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Turnstone Biologics Corp's (TSBX) stock is trading at...
Market

How is QD’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Qudian Inc ADR's (QD)...
Industry

What will the future hold for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock?

0
Roblox Corporation (RBLX)'s stock is trading at $105.11 at...
Finance

Is the Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Is HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, HCW Biologics Inc's (HCWB) stock is trading at...
Market

A review of SAND’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd's (SAND)...
Industry

PGRE’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)'s stock is trading at $6.16...
Finance

A closer look at Flowserve Corp’s (FLS) current quarter earnings projections

0
Flowserve Corp (FLS)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Is Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) a opportunity to investors?
Next article
Do investors need to be concerned about Teads Holding Co (TEAD)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock: You might be surprised

0
Currently, Turnstone Biologics Corp's (TSBX) stock is trading at...

How is QD’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, Qudian Inc ADR's (QD)...

What will the future hold for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock?

0
Roblox Corporation (RBLX)'s stock is trading at $105.11 at...

Is the Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.