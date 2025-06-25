HLNE (Hamilton Lane Inc) has impressive results

While Hamilton Lane Inc has overperformed by 2.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLNE fell by -3.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $203.72 to $115.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.28% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Oppenheimer Downgraded Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) to Perform. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HLNE. Goldman also Downgraded HLNE shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $139 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on September 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $156. JP Morgan April 11, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HLNE, as published in its report on April 11, 2024. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

The current dividend for HLNE investors is set at $2.01 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hamilton Lane Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HLNE is recording an average volume of 600.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.24%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $153.00, showing growth from the present price of $142.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hamilton Lane Inc Shares?

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Asset Management market. When comparing Hamilton Lane Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.24%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

