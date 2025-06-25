Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) deserves closer scrutiny

While Hertz Global Holdings Inc has overperformed by 14.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HTZ rose by 100.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.39 to $2.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.50% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) to Underweight. A report published by Barclays on September 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for HTZ. BofA Securities also Downgraded HTZ shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 26, 2024. Goldman April 04, 2024d the rating to Sell on April 04, 2024, and set its price target from $8 to $7. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HTZ, as published in its report on March 19, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for HTZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -244.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 17.84M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HTZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a gain of 23.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.81, showing decline from the present price of $7.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hertz Global Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.