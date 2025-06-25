GWRE underperforms with a -0.40% decrease in share price

While Guidewire Software Inc has underperformed by -0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWRE rose by 40.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $263.20 to $132.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.52% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on January 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GWRE. Raymond James also rated GWRE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2024. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for GWRE, as published in its report on December 08, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $117 for GWRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Guidewire Software Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GWRE is registering an average volume of 856.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.79%, with a loss of -6.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $257.92, showing growth from the present price of $237.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guidewire Software Inc Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) is based in the USA. When comparing Guidewire Software Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 602.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 906.48%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

