Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive

While Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FULC rose by 52.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.13 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.69% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2025, Leerink Partners Upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) to Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FULC. H.C. Wainwright also Downgraded FULC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 13, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts September 12, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for FULC, as published in its report on September 12, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from September 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for FULC shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FULC is recording an average volume of 545.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a gain of 5.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.57, showing growth from the present price of $7.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FULC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FULC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.