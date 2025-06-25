Examining Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) more closely is necessary

While Simulations Plus Inc has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLP fell by -38.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.71 to $16.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.03% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, Stephens started tracking Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 29, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SLP. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SLP, as published in its report on May 09, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from October 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $53 for SLP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

SLP currently pays a dividend of $0.06 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Simulations Plus Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 399.71K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SLP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.92%, with a loss of -9.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.25, showing growth from the present price of $17.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Simulations Plus Inc Shares?

The USA based company Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) is one of the biggest names in Health Information Services. When comparing Simulations Plus Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.55%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SLP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.52% at present.