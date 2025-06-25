Subscribe
Examining Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) stock is warranted

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Fuel Tech Inc has overperformed by 7.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTEK rose by 123.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.22 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 111.79% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) to Neutral. Avondale also Upgraded FTEK shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2010. Brean Murray Initiated an Buy rating on October 16, 2009, and assigned a price target of $13. AmTech Research April 06, 2009d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FTEK, as published in its report on April 06, 2009. AmTech Research’s report from March 06, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $11 for FTEK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fuel Tech Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FTEK is recording 229.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a gain of 13.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTEK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fuel Tech Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FTEK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.83% at present.

