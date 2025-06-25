Examining Arteris Inc (AIP) more closely is necessary

While Arteris Inc has overperformed by 3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIP fell by -11.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.64 to $5.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.17% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2023, TD Cowen Reiterated Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) to Outperform. A report published by Cowen on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AIP. Rosenblatt also rated AIP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2021. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AIP, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Cowen’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for AIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Arteris Inc (AIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arteris Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1369.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AIP is recording 283.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.55%, with a gain of 9.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arteris Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

