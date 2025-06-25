Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

Examining Applovin Corp (APP) more closely is necessary

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Applovin Corp has overperformed by 4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APP rose by 7.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $525.15 to $60.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.25% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) to Overweight. A report published by FBN Securities on March 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for APP. The Benchmark Company also rated APP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $375 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $400. Daiwa Securities November 08, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for APP, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from October 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $200 for APP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Applovin Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 287.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and APP is recording 7.58M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a loss of -5.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $484.14, showing growth from the present price of $349.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applovin Corp Shares?

The Advertising Agencies market is dominated by Applovin Corp (APP) based in the USA. When comparing Applovin Corp shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 148.11%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

APP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.99% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...
Industry

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...
Finance

How analysts predict Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) will perform this quarter?

0
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)'s stock is...
Companies

GGB stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Companies

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...
Market

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...
Industry

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...
Finance

How analysts predict Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) will perform this quarter?

0
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)'s stock is...
Companies

GGB stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

What to expect from J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, J.M. Smucker Co's (SJM) stock is trading at...
Industry

BTAI’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (BTAI)...
Finance

Understanding WBD’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)'s stock is trading at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Is ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?
Next article
Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Analyzing OST’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST)'s stock has witnessed...

Will i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, i-80 Gold Corp's (IAUX) stock is trading at...

A look at CENN’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Cenntro Inc's (CENN) stock...

How analysts predict Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) will perform this quarter?

0
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)'s stock is...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.