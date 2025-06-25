Evaluating PHIO’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s (PHIO) stock is trading at the price of $2.16, a fall of -2.26% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -77.94% less than its 52-week high of $9.79 and 123.67% better than its 52-week low of $0.97. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -34.04% below the high and +25.35% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PHIO’s SMA-200 is $2.30.

PHIO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.85, resulting in an 0.78 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO): Earnings History

In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.41 in contrast with the Outlook of -$.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.36 and -0.36 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.36 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -3.62 and also replicates 90.06% growth rate year over year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.40% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.77% of its stock and 15.83% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 41.59 shares that make 0.87% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 89409.0.

The securities firm Cetera Investment Advisers holds 38.5 shares of PHIO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.80% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 82775.0.

An overview of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) traded 733,554 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.31 and price change of +0.43. With the moving average of $2.14 and a price change of +0.40, about 937,103 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PHIO’s 100-day average volume is 2,150,744 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.82 and a price change of -0.08.