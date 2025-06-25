Endava plc ADR (DAVA)’s stock price range in the last year

While Endava plc ADR has overperformed by 6.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVA fell by -52.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.94 to $13.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.05% in the last 200 days.

On May 19, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) to Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on May 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DAVA. BofA Securities also rated DAVA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2024. Redburn Atlantic Initiated an Neutral rating on May 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $33.10. HSBC Securities May 01, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DAVA, as published in its report on May 01, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from March 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $49 for DAVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Endava plc ADR (DAVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Endava plc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 864.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DAVA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -5.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.18, showing growth from the present price of $14.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endava plc ADR Shares?

The United Kingdom based company Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing Endava plc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 715.12%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

