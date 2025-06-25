Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Within its last year performance, SOL fell by -7.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.00 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.07% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2024, Northland Capital Downgraded Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) to Under Perform. A report published by Northland Capital on November 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SOL. Northland Capital also rated SOL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2022. ROTH Capital January 05, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 05, 2022, and set its price target from $7.70 to $10. Raymond James January 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for SOL, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. Raymond James’s report from March 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for SOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Emeren Group Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SOL is registering an average volume of 193.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a gain of 6.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Emeren Group Ltd ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

